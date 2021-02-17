RYAN REYNOLDS DYES BLAKE LIVELY’S HAIR: THE MOST ROMANTIC VIDEO EVER

On Valentine’s Day, social media was filled with romance, and anyone who was a couple, from the most famous celebrities to elementary school classmates you didn’t remember following on Insta, bombarded you with sugary photos.

But the best Valentine’s Day post of all (but also ever) appeared the next day on Blake Lively’sfeed. In fact, the actress shared a video in which her husband Ryan Reynolds works very professionally to dye her hair. I mean, do you understand?!

“That time I sc***to my hairdresser,” Blake wrote jokingly in the caption of the time-lapse clip, where Ryan creates precise sections between his hair and then applies the tint to the regrowth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

The couple has been married for nine years and this video shows what love is– but just the real, enduring, and fabulously homely one. Easy to feel attraction at the beginning of a relationship or for someone who always sees the best, the harder it is to do it after so many years of marriage. You have to build, make teamwork, love each other even when you are in the “bad” days and maybe help her to make an adjustment to her hair.

Returning to the tint, Ryan can certainly add the “colorist” entry to his curriculum vitae. The proof is in the second photo of the post, where Blake shows the bright and fantastic result of the dye that her husband made her.