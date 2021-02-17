Katy Perry prepares for “Let Music Reign” on American Idol

Fans of the singer went crazy with a behind-the-scenes sample of the artist.

Grammy Award-winning singer Katy Perry will bring her hit Let Music Reign to ABC Network’s American Idol show and fans are going crazy from the star’s behind-the-scenes view.

Katy’s wardrobe consists of a flared celestial dress that reaches up to her feet and 3D hearts decorated in white, pink, and red throughout her body, an appropriate choice given her Valentine’s Day opening date.

The first publication on the next show was made before Valentine’s Day and included a summary of the judges with an advance of this year’s lineup.

In the clip collection, Katy could be heard sharing words of encouragement and wisdom to a girl on the verge of tears. She said, “I want you to believe what you’re worth.”