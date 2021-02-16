They ask Prince William and Kate Middleton to renounce their royal titles

An organization that advocates an end to the monarchy makes this unusual request to the Dukes of Cambridge.

Republic’s chief executive, an organization campaigning for the monarchy to be abolished and Queen Elizabeth II being replaced by an elected head of state, asked Prince William and Kate Middleton to renounce their royal titles.

In statements to the Daily Express, Graham Smith said, “I think Kate and William should give up their royal titles. Ultimately, Queen Elizabeth II should be the last monarch.”

Referring to Prince William, Smith said: “This whole notion that this guy will do very little over the next 20 or 30 years and then become our head of state, it’s silly. I think an increasing number of people will see it as nonsense.”