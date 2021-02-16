TAYLOR SWIFT: NATURAL, CREASELESS HAIR IS THE MOST IMPORTANT SYMBOL OF THE NEW TAYLOR

” Folklore” and “Evermore“, the two albums with which Taylor Swift managed to bless even 2020, were written entirely during the quarantine. Both records have a strong indie-folk influence, a huge departure from the optimistic pop that we have associated with the singer for a few years.

In 2019, music manager Scooter Braun purchased the Big Machine Label Group label for $300 million, thus becoming the owner of all records made by Taylor before “Lover”. In response to this great setback, the singer-songwriter decided to re-record all her old albums to take back all her music.

The 30-year-old chose to start with “Fearless”, her second studio album, which will be released in 2021 in a remastered version under the new title “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)“. A perfect decision in line with “Folklore” and “Evermore”, because the 2008 record still had its roots in country music, its first sound, that of its origins.

For this journey that talks about roots and personal growth, Taylor decided to get rid of all the glam of the pop star and introduce himself to fans with a completely new and essential look. It’s natural and, indeed, free bushings are certainly one of the symbols of the new Taylor.

Taylor melts her hair by shaking them in a fabulous hair flip on the cover of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)“. Wading through the covers of “Folklore” and “Evermore”, it seems to us the point of arrival of a long personal journey, in which the 30-year-old has loosened all the stakes and untied all the rules in which she felt imprisoned during her career as she candidly recounted in the recent documentary “Miss Americana”.

In “Folklore” he tied his bushings in two small chignons of braids, in “Evermore” the two braids untied to create only one. Finally, in “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” her hair is totally loose, in what we can call an image of total creative freedom, which no longer needs superstructures to find its value, it is valuable in itself.

