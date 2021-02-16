MEGHAN MARKLE IS PREGNANT WITH HER SECOND CHILD WITH PRINCE HARRY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become parents for the second time!

They announced that they were expecting another child through a spokesperson: “We confirm that Archie will become an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child.”

Meanwhile, photographer Misan Harriman shared a romantic image of the couple. The snap portrays them in nature, while the 36-year-old smiles at his wife who is lying on her legs and holding a hand on her belly.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

“Meg, I was there at your wedding witnessing the beginning of this love story and, my friend, I’m honored to immortalize her as she grows up. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for this joyful news” wrote Misan Harriman, posting the photo and revealing that he had long been friends with Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already parents to Archie– who will turn two on May 6.

Last year, the Duchess revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

Meanwhile, congratulations from the Royal Family have arrived: ” Her Majesty the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the prince of Wales and the whole family are delighted and wish the best ” a spokesman said.

There is also a curiosity about the timing of the announcement: Prince Charles and Princess Diana had announced that they were waiting for Harry on Valentine’s Day, in 1984.