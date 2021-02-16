KENDALL JENNER: SHE’S OFFICIAL ON INSTAGRAM WITH BOYFRIEND DEVIN BOOKER

The relationship between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker has been rumored for almost a year and there is the final confirmation of those directly concerned!

The model and basketball player chose Valentine’s Day to make their romance official on Instagram, with the first photos together.

The 25-year-old posted a Story with an image in which they are lying on the floor of a kitchen and she laughs happily. She tagged her boyfriend and added a white heart.

The 24-year-old posted a video of Kendall Jenner playing in her garden with the basketball player’s dog and a photo in which they are lying on the lawn.

She tagged the supermodel and put the emoji of an orange heart in both Stories.

The new couple alert between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker was triggered in the spring of 2020, accomplices several sightings together. On that occasion, the model had reacted to the gossip about her love life with a wild joke.

During the summer of 2020, fans had noticed on the Instagram exchange between the two that he knew a lot about flirting. Soon after, they were photographed going to dinner and again while engaged in public displays of affection on Malibu beach.

In January 2021 there had been a near Official Instagram when he had placed a photo of the model in his Stories.

Devin Booker, nicknamed DBook, was born on October 30, 1996, in Michigan and plays for the Phoenix Suns.

He is a son of art since his dad Melvin Booker was also an NBA player.