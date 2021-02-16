KENDALL JENNER RESPONDS TO FANS WHO FEEL ‘UGLY’ AFTER SEEING HER LINGERIE PHOTO SHOOT

Kendall Jenner’snew lingerie photoshoot – where she wears sister Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims collection – is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Almost everything the Kardashians do makes headlines, but here is Kendall’s body the great protagonist because it seems to be too perfect to be true.

The question arises: is he really a human being? And that’s precisely the sentiment in fan comments to the post posted by the model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Many immediately began tweeting about how amazing Kendall is in the photoshoot. One user, in particular, wrote, ” I have99 problems, and being like Kendall Jenner would solve them all.”

Kendall noticed the chirping and responded by writing:

“ I’m an extremely lucky girl. I appreciate everything I have. But I want you to know that I have bad days too and I know how you feel! You’re as beautiful as you are!!! I’m not always as perfect as it might seem. ”

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

The 25-year-old’s kind response reminds us that being bombarded with seemingly “perfect” images of celebrities can make even the most confident person feel insecure. It is important not to fall into the harmful game of confrontation and remind us that everyone can be fabulous with a glam squad of makeup artists and hairdressers, not to mention the right lights and a professional photographer who knows how to capture the best corners.