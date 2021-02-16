DUA LIPA: EVERYTHING YOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT 1920S FLAPPER-STYLE DRESSES IN THE VIDEO FOR “WE’RE GOOD”

To start 2021 exceptionally, Dua Lipa has released a deluxe edition of her latest studio album: “Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition”, a new version of the album that counts 4 unreleased songs.

The first single is “We’re Good“, the gentle groove of the song and the seductive voice make your head spin, but even the music video that accompanies the song is no less – especially for the choice of looks.

In the video clip, the new pop princess fabulously dresses as a cabaret singer aboard a cruise ship, performing shaking amazing flapper-style outfits that seem to come straight from the 1920s.

Start with a glittering crystal-studded Prada vintage dress, the 1920s spirit is perfectly channeled by long white silk gloves and oversized vintage jewelry. The contemporary twist is instead given by a pair of dizzying boots with Marc Jacobs plateau.

She then transforms into a low-waisted green dress with a swaying and equally glittering skirt. Perfectly coordinated emerald earrings and bracelets. This dress is also by Prada and you’ll love to find out that it was originally designed for Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film The Great Gatsby.

Finally, another vintage green silk dress covered in sequins, this time by Miu Miu, paired with a crop top with mini straps and silk gloves for a delightfully retro finish.

The video directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia is inspired by Titanic, the iconic 1997 film starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The best time? When Dua saves a lobster from being eaten for dinner, just before the ship sinks.