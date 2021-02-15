Nicki Minaj’s father is killed by a car

Robert Maraj was shot and mortally wounded Friday by an unknown car in a New York County.

Robert Maraj, the father of singer Nicki Minaj, died last Friday after being run over in Mineola, New York, according to TMZ.com.

The 64-year-old man was run over by a vehicle at about 6 a.m. local time between Roslyn Street and Raff Avenue. The driver went on the run and is wanted by Nassau County Police, New York.

The father of the music star was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition but died minutes later.

The singer is temporarily retiring from music after she gave birth last September to her first child.