Janet Jackson reacts after Justin Timberlake’s public apology

The singer, without reference to the singer, appreciated how much she has been supported by her fans.

Janet Jackson has reacted to Justin Timberlake’s apologies to her and Britney Spears.

Justin had issued an apology in light of the documentary Framing Britney Spears about his treatment of the pop star after his breakup.

He wrote an apology that also included Jackson, who has since uploaded a video for his fans.

Janet said, “I was home the other day alone and I started crying. I was crying because I was so grateful for everything God has blessed me with.”

She added: “Everything He has given me. May He be in my life. And I’m so grateful that you’re all in my life. They’re so special to me.”

She continued: “I want to thank you all for making Control (your 1986 album) number one once again after 35 years. Never in a million years would I ever think this would happen. I really appreciate them and I love them very, very much. Thank you.”