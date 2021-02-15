Blake Shelton halted his weight loss plans

The singer wants to lose weight for his wedding to Gwen Stefani but has stopped those plans.

Blake Shelton delays losing weight to marry Gwen Stefani for a strange reason

While country singer Blake Shelton seeks to lose a few pounds before marrying singer Gwen Stefani, he is refraining from going to the gym for a particular reason.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 44-year-old shared that he wanted to lose weight before his nuptials, but he didn’t want the idea to be so publicized because he didn’t want to feel compelled to keep the promise.

“I feel like if you say something like that in a public forum, then you’ve forced yourself to make sure it’s done,” he told host Stephen Colbert.

However, he clarified that he and Stefani are in no hurry to marry due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as they want to be surrounded by their loved ones on their special day.

“He’s out there now and I don’t want to disappoint my friends and family, who have heard me say this,” Shelton said.

“You’re hearing me say on your show right now that I’m going to lose weight for the wedding, but we don’t know when it’s going to be, so why should I start now?”

“The truth is, obviously we want to be able to have their parents there, my parents, our families, and until that happens, we can’t even make a plan,” he said.