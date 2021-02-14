Princess Eugenie takes her newborn son to Prince Harry and Meghan’s house

Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a baby, with her husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this week.

The Royal Princess was seen being discharged from the hospital on Friday and, to everyone’s surprise, has now taken her little boy to Frogmore Cottage, home in England to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The family of three left London’s Portland Hospital, where Eugenie gave birth on Tuesday. Archie was also born in the same hospital in May 2019.

Eugenie’s move has baffled many, as she had previously moved out of the Sussex residence, after only six weeks of living there.

However, Eugenie is said to raise her son at Meghan and Harry’s house in Windsor forever.

The cottage is close to Royal Lodge, home to Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, and the father, Prince Andrew, and is a short walk from Buckingham Palace.