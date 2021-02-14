Harry Styles is “astonished” with Olivia Wilde

The singer and actor, in addition to loving her, is “proud” to have a woman by his side.

The romance of powerful couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde has been the source of much speculation about their authenticity.

A source has now revealed about the couple to HollywoodLife, detailing how the British gallant is “proud” to be with Wilde.

“Then Harry and Olivia are together all the time. Ever since the sun comes up and sets on Olivia. But it remains to be seen what will happen when they finish their film, ” said the source.

“Making a movie is a very close-knit experience, but even more so with this one because they’re making it during a pandemic,” they said.

Harry’s very interested in her. He’s very proud to be with her and not just because she’s so dazzling. He’s a little amazed at her, he loves watching her work. She’s a great director, everybody says that ” they continued.

“The way he treats actors and everyone on set are with a lot of respect. But she’s still very much in charge, which is very attractive to Harry.

Only time will tell what will happen, but for now, Harry has nothing but brilliant things to say about Olivia,” the source added.

A second opinion revealed to the portal that the singer does not want any resentment between him and former Jason Sudeikis of Wilde.