Daughter of Eminem says she releases a video for Valentine’s Day

Influencer Hailie Jade shared a new makeup tutorial of the “Valentine’s Look” that she “promised” to her followers.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, is followed by more than two million followers on Instagram.

It’s an influence on social media that has made a good name for it by offering beauty tips.

While he often shares videos and images on Instagram, he avoids mentioning his famous father even if his fans ask him about Eminem.

In her latest post, Hailie released a video for her followers regarding Valentine’s Day.

The finished look made her look like a Valentine’s Day queen, with light purple eye shadow and flawless skin, and her followers immediately commented.

“Beautiful!! I love that some of your products are affordable at the pharmacy! ”

One follower got excited while another wrote, “I respect you, even though I don’t know anything about makeup, I know art, and I can tell an artist when I see it.”