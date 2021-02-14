Cardi B makes controversial commentary about gifts on Valentine’s Day

The rapper says that if “your boy gives you flowers, you give him weed.”

Cardi B has beaten fans with a pretty controversial commentary on the art of giving gifts for Valentine’s Day and it seems that his fan base doesn’t fully agree.

It all started when the rapper used her Twitter to write: “Yes! Men also deserve a Valentine’s Day gift, but the gift has to be less expensive than the girls’ gift. Then, if he buys you flowers, you buy him weed.”

However, shortly after her tweet went viral, many fans came to remind her of the Lamborghini she gave her husband, but Cardi had the best answer booked for that time.

She made it clear: “Ok, because of my Vday tweet, the men came to my Twitter and told me you bought your man a Lambo, but remember … I have a 550K ring on my left hand, a 400k ring on my right, thousands of dollars in Birkins, so many jewelry, a Lambo truck and a RollsRoyce truck… so even in gifts.”

To accompany his comparison of grass and flowers, Cardi also added: “So if you don’t like flower and grass comparisons, let me give you one that makes men happy. If you buy her $000 Louboutin heels, she should buy you a ps5,” that’s about $550. It’s fair … now, if you think your gift should cost more than your girl’s gift, you’re just an [improper].”

