HAPPY BIRTHDAY JENNIFER ANISTON: REVIEW HER STORY AND THE MOST PARTICULAR CURIOSITIES ABOUT HER

Where do you sign up to get to 52 like Jennifer Aniston? The actress is celebrating her 52nd birthday today– good luck!

The right opportunity to retrace her career, obviously starting from the mythical character of Rachel Green of Friends. Then the many films in which he starred: 40! Space also for sentimental life, because you can’t help but talk about the relationship with Brad Pitt that made generations dream.

We also tell you four particular curiosities about her, such as the friendship with Selena Gomez or the fact that she was Cole Sprouse’s first crush.