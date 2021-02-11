THIS BEYONCE THROWBACK VIDEO POSTED BY MOTHER TINA WILL IMMEDIATELY BRING YOU JOY

You can’t but smile in front of the latest video shared by Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Beyoncé’s mom posted a clip in which the singer, BFF Kelly Rowland, and another friend jokingly sing “Lovefool” by The Cardigans in a home kitchen.

Sparkling and enthusiastic, they jump up and down, exaggerate the expressions, imitate the lyrics of the song with their hands, and laugh happily.

Look for yourself:

Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote in the caption: “I remember this as it was yesterday. Everyone had come home for Thanksgiving. They were so young and silly.”

In short, he did not specify the date of this video, but he suggests that it dates back to the mythical and unrepeatable age of stupidity!

If you want to imitate Beyonce, crush play on the video below to start “Lovefool“!

Beyoncé’s mom often gives us unpublished looks at her daughter’s life, but also at that of granddaughter Blue Ivy: have you seen the video in which she dances as Queen B?