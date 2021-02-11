PRIYANKA CHOPRA EXPLAINED WHY SHE ADDED NICK JONAS’ LAST NAME TO HER

After marrying Nick Jonas in December 2018, Priyanka Chopra added her husband’s last name to her becoming Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actress has now explained why she made the choice, correcting podcast host Chicks in the Office who said while interviewing her that she has ” changed her name “.

“I never changed it — replied the 38-year-old — I added her to mine.”

He then recounted, ” You know I wanted to honor traditions but at the same time I didn’t want to let go of my identity and that’s a solution in between. I inherited a beautiful surname and I hope to live up to it.”

Changing her husband’s last name or adding her husband’s to her own when you get married, she continued: “It’s one of those things you grow up with and part of me hopes that in a future world, in 50 years, the conversation will be different, where girls won’t think about it. I was never forced to do it, it’s something I wanted to do because so I grew up.”

“And I hope that in another 50 years men will also take our surnames or that not changing our last name will be a normal thing. But I don’t think I got there when I got married, I wanted to honor my parents’ tradition and that’s how it happened. But my identity has been mine for so many years that I would never let go of my last name.”

Nick Jonas had proposed to Priyanka Chopra in July 2018, at her birthday party in London with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

They were married on December 1 of the same year.