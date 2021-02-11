CARDI B SHARED THE BEHIND THE SCENE OF THE VIDEO FOR THE NEW SINGLE “UP”

On Cardi B’s YouTube channel you can see the first part (the second should come out soon) of the behind scenes of the video of “UP”, it’s a new single released on February 5.

In the clip, you can see the intense rehearsal sessions with the dancers who participated in the visual, the fittings of the elaborate looks designed by stylist Kollin Carter and the long sessions of makeup and wig. After seeing this behind the scene you will be clear one thing: NEVER let Cardi sleep little!

Fans have long been waiting for the release of new solo music by Cardi B. “UP” is the rapper’s first unreleased song released after “WAP“, featuring Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7, 2020. The song has earned several records, including the record in the 24 hours following the debut for the video of a female collaboration on YouTube. It also kicked off the WAP Challenge, which depopulated TikTok.