PRINCESS EUGENIE BECAME A MOTHER

The first son of Princess Eugenie and the third great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth was born (the eighth is Archie, son of Harry and Meghan Markle).

The 30-year-old royal and husband Jack Brooksbank,35, first became parents on the morning of February 9. The baby came into the world at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital in London, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Eugenie herself announced the birth by posting on Instagram a black and white photo of the little one’s hand, around which those of mom and dad are huddled.

In the caption he hinted that he is a boy, putting three emojis in the shape of a blue heart.

The baby’s name is not yet known but his place in line to the British throne yes: he is eleventh, immediately after mother Eugenie, and pushed his uncle, Prince Edward, back one place.

The second child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced that she was pregnant last September and is rumored to want to reject royal titles for her son.



Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were married in October 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.