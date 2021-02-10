Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately congratulate Princess Eugenie on the birth of her son

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and they have been congratulated by the royal family.

This morning, Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child, a child, at Portland Hospital in London. Proud Dad Jack Brooksbank was there for childbirth, and Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that both mother and baby are fine. Eugenie even posted a photo of her newborn’s hand on her personal Instagram account this afternoon. There was no legend to accompany the first family photo of three, just a few sweet blue hearts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Of course, there is much enthusiasm for the younger member of the royal family, and the official announcement of the birth revealed that Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh were “delighted” to hear the news of their ninth great-grandson.

Eugenie’s mom and dad, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, and Jack’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Brooksbank, were also “delighted” with the arrival of their grandson.

Prince Charles (Eugenie’s uncle) and Camilla shared a separate message on their Clarence House Twitter account, congratulating the new parents, saying, “Congratulations to His Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank for the birth of their son.”

Congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the birth of their son. Read the announcement in full: https://t.co/we1tVc3HNP pic.twitter.com/uW59kqVBkj — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 9, 2021

And while the Sussex has not made a public statement about their enthusiasm for the new real baby, they have congratulated Jack and Eugenie privately. Before moving to Windsor, the Sussex lived near Jack and Eugenie at Kensington Palace, and are believed to be quite close.

The newborn’s name has not yet been shared publicly.