Katy Perry hated Orlando Bloom talking about Miranda Kerr

Although Grammy Award-winning singer Katy Perry has a love for Orlando Bloom’s 10-year-old son Flynn, she doesn’t like bloom talking about her ex as much.

The singer spoke during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and during the conversation was quoted as saying regarding her relationship with Bloom and her recent motherhood: “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I have family and support, and I have an amazing fiancé who has done this before, having a 10-year-old son.”

Katy holds no grudge against Kerr and, although she was never interested in receiving the full report, once she relented, it was worth it. “So, as much as I thought, ‘I don’t need to hear all those stories,’ they actually helped me. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve had a career with this. You know how to do this.’ It’s been amazing, amazing, and we’re so in love and very grateful.”