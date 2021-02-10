Britney Spears is “enjoying the basics of life”

The singer broke her silence amid controversy over her life and said she ‘wants to be normal’.

Britney Spears shared a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song “Toxic” on Instagram and assured fans that she is ‘enjoying the basics’ of life.

The singer, who has been under intense media attention for the past two decades, broke her silence amid controversy over her life and said she ‘wants to be normal’.

The 39-year-old singer lives under guardianship that sees her handing over control of vast areas of her life to others.

Britney, who is struggling with mental health problems, has said she seeks to enjoy a “normal life” after a chaotic past.

Britney wrote a heartfelt note next to the video: “I’ll always love being on stage … but I’m taking the time to learn and be a normal person.”

She wrote: “I love to enjoy the basics of daily life [sic]! Each person has their story and their version of other people’s stories!!”

The singer concluded: “We all have so many different, bright and beautiful lives. Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it’s nothing compared to the real person who lives behind the lens.”