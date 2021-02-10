ASHLEY BENSON WOULD HAVE LEFT G-EAZY: THAT’S THE REASON FOR THE BREAKUP

Ashley Benson would end her relationship with G-Eazy because she would feel that he was “not totally engaged” in their story.

The news of the breakup came after fans noticed that the actress stopped following the rapper on Instagram.

Soon after, E! News confirmed they broke up and interviewed a source close to the Pretty Little Liars star who explained that she would be the one to say enough: ” They were fighting very recently. Ashley did not like the way he behaved.”

“The atmosphere went out and she told him it’s over. He felt that he was not totally engaged with her.”

The insider then spoke of the fact that Ashley Benson ” always knew that he is a Bongiovanni” but began to have ” doubts when their relationship became more serious“. “He couldn’t stand him talking about other women.”

He added that G-Eazy “remained the same guy as ever” even though the romance had become more serious. The reference seems to be to the infidelity that would have caused the end of the relationship with the former Halsey in 2018.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were first seen together in May 2020.

According to the usual well-informed, the relationship had become serious very quickly, so much so that the actress had brought him as +1 at his sister’s wedding and the rapper had spoken publicly about celebrating Thanksgiving together.

They were last spotted together in mid-January.