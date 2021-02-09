THE WEEKND: FROM TIMOTHEE CHALAMET TO SOPHIE TURNER, THE STARS WHO LOVED THE SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
2

The Weeknd showed off his incredible talent during the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, which was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

During the performance, Abel Tesfaye – his real name – sang his most famous hits, from “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights“, recreated the aesthetics of “After Hours” but this time moving bandages over the dancers’ faces, he amazed us once again with his vocal extension.

In short, remarkable performance, and many stars applauded the almost 31-year-old artist (he will perform them on February 16) sending him messages of support on social media.

Drake, who helped The Weekend’s career in the early days, posted several videos and photos of half-time in Story, like this one:

The Weeknd shakes my world,” wrote Sophie Turner. The actress had already proved to be a big fan of hers by supporting him ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards nomination.

Turn up the volume to hear Timothee Chalamet shout “Legend“:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by timothee hal chalamet <3 (@timothee.turkiye)

Machine Gun Kelly

Martha Hunt

Maluma (in reference to their collaboration)

Pauly D of Jersey Shore

Keith Urban

Lil Huddy

Nick Carter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here