THE WEEKND: FROM TIMOTHEE CHALAMET TO SOPHIE TURNER, THE STARS WHO LOVED THE SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE

The Weeknd showed off his incredible talent during the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, which was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

During the performance, Abel Tesfaye – his real name – sang his most famous hits, from “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights“, recreated the aesthetics of “After Hours” but this time moving bandages over the dancers’ faces, he amazed us once again with his vocal extension.

In short, remarkable performance, and many stars applauded the almost 31-year-old artist (he will perform them on February 16) sending him messages of support on social media.

Drake, who helped The Weekend’s career in the early days, posted several videos and photos of half-time in Story, like this one:

Drake shared his support for The Weeknd while watching his #SuperBowl Halftime Show #PepsiHalftime 👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gSMUPCW2hf — Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 8, 2021

“The Weeknd shakes my world,” wrote Sophie Turner. The actress had already proved to be a big fan of hers by supporting him ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards nomination.

2 Thanks para o @theweeknd um pelo show maravilhoso e outro por fases a Sophie Turner postar story pic.twitter.com/KUbcBetgkH — Ana Cristina 🧚‍♀️ (@Hanna_Demetria) February 8, 2021

Turn up the volume to hear Timothee Chalamet shout “Legend“:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by timothee hal chalamet <3 (@timothee.turkiye)

Machine Gun Kelly

that halftime show was harrrrrrd @theweeknd 🔥🔥 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) February 8, 2021

Martha Hunt

the weeknd is tom brady level focused 🔥 — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) February 8, 2021

Maluma (in reference to their collaboration)

Muy duro todo pero….. falto #HawaiRemix 😭 — MALUMA (@maluma) February 8, 2021

Pauly D of Jersey Shore

Keith Urban

DAAAAAAAAAAAAMN @theweeknd !!! loooooved the entire field being

THE STAGE ! — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 8, 2021

Lil Huddy

holy fuck that half time show was crazy as fuckkkk! @theweeknd — LILHUDDY (@xlilhuddy) February 8, 2021

