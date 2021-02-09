SUPER BOWL 2021, MILEY CYRUS: ROCKSTAR CHEERLEADER LOOK FOR PRE-MATCH CONCERT

For those who do not live in the United States or are not passionate about American football, the Super Bowl means only one thing: the super musical performances that accompany the sporting event.

The Weeknd starred on the big day taking the main stage with her incredible performance for the halftime show, Miley Cyrus instead leading the pre-match festivities.

The singer brought her new album PlasticHeartsto the TikTok Tailgate show, a concert held in Tampa, Florida the afternoon before the game, and even called on rock icons such as Billy Idol and Joan Jett to join her.

Since Miley is a true fashionista, on stage she showed off her unique style with a pair of rockstar cheerleader costumes, an absurd but truly amazing combo.

A pink and black leather cheerleader suit, by Michael Schmidt, consisting of a bra, pleated miniskirt, and even knee pads, on the top reads “FTW”, which means “for victory”.

Then a reinterpretation of the classic uniform as a football player, but with the super crop shirt. Oh, and how to forget the cheeky piercing manicure.

Miley cleverly managed to combine two themes so far apart, creating a stellar fashion moment totally in line with the rock ‘n’ roll vibe of the new “Plastic Hearts” era and the most important annual sporting event in the United States.