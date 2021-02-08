Prince Harry is criticized after being seen on a bus

Harry’s appearance filming with James Corden is recounted as a fall in prince-to-celebrity status.

Some royal fans and commentators have criticized Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex was seen on an outdoor two-story tour bus in Hollywood with a film crew and Mr. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show.

Hours after the Duke’s photo appeared online, some people recounted the event as a drop-in Harry’s status as PRINCE of the United Kingdom to celebrity.

Citing sources, the UK Daily Express reported that Harry and Mr. Corden recorded the popular and recurring segment of the TV presenter’s show Carpool Karaoke.

Commenting on the photo, talkRADIO host Dan Wootton said on Twitter, “Wow, this is what Prince Harry has become after less than a year in Hollywood.”

He added: “Just another celebrity who connects their latest product into a chat show. Sad!”

The royal author Robert Jobson replied to Mr. Wootton by saying, “Sad, really.”