Britney Spears continues to fight to get rid of Jamie Spears’ tutelage

The singer believes that giving more legal powers to her father would be “highly harmful” to her.

Britney Spears continues to fight in court to get rid of her father Jamie Spears’ guardianship. Now, the singer’s lawyer has argued in new court documents that giving Jamie more power in her custody would be “highly damaging” to Spears.

In the latest development of the case, Samuel Ingham, the artist’s legal representative, stated:

“It would be very detrimental to Britney’s interests to give Jamie more control over her property.”

The comment came after Jamie Spears submitted a proposal to the court, arguing that she has lost some of her powers since she and the Bessemer Trust became co-conservatives on Britney’s property in November last year.

But Ingham argued that if Jamie got what she wanted, she would have the power to select her own “professional investment advisors,” separated from the Bessemer Trust. And that’s not what Britney wanted.

The lawyer added that she believes that “Jamie is trying to make sure Bessemer never becomes the sole curator of Britney’s assets,” something the singer had asked for at the start of the legal battle.

Ingham wants to see the possibility of Bessemer becoming the only conservative in the future. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday (February 11).