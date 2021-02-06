TAYLOR SWIFT MADE A GIFT FOR GIGI AND ZAYN’S DAUGHTER USING HER OLD DRESS

In a lengthy interview with Us Vogue, Gigi Hadid told for the first time about the birth of her daughter Khai, whom she had with Zayn Malik last September.

He talked about what it was like to be a natural birth, which took place on the family farm. She revealed that her boyfriend, mom Yolanda, sister Bella, a local midwife, and her assistant were present, that Khai was born a week late, and that she didn’t want nannies or other help to look after the baby.

Among the many details, she also mentioned Taylor Swift and the gift that BFF made with her hands for the baby!

It’s a bear that the singer created from an old dress of hers: “It’s deformed and she called it Ugly Bear” (i.e. “ugly bear”) said Gigi Hadid.

But sweeter is that Tay Tay: ” she had one the same when she was little” she added.

The paper specified two details about their friendship, namely the fact that they met at an Oscars after-party in 2014 and that it was the artist who presented the other friend and actress Blake Lively to the model.

Recently, Gigi Hadid told another anecdote that has to do with Taylor Swift, namely how she rushed to her aid to keep pregnant nausea at bay.