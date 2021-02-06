RUPERT GRINT REVEALED HE HASN’T SEEN THE LAST FIVE ‘HARRY POTTER’ MOVIES

You’ve probably stopped counting the times you’ve seen the Harry Potter movies, because they’d be too much to keep in mind. And surely you will be surprised to know that, on the contrary, one of the protagonists has not seen the whole saga!

Rupert Grint – who played Ron Weasley – has just stated in an interview on Variety that he misses the last five films– then from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (released in 2005) to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hays Part 2 (released in 2011).

“I probably saw the first three films at the premiere. But after these, I stopped looking at them” he recounted.

For now, he does not know what is lost but predicts that he will recover in the future, thanks to the fact that he became a father last year: “Now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to see them with her.”

Rupert Grint welcomed his daughter Wednesday in May 2020, along with Georgia Groome (his partner for many years, it is not known if they were married).

The 32-year-old also addressed the theme of the Harry Potter TV series, as it has recently been rumored that this new project is planned, and has revealed that he is particularly jealous of his character Ron and that he doesn’t really like the idea of him being played by someone else:

“It would be strange if (the TV series) was a continuation. I feel pretty protective of that character. Even when I saw the show at the theatre, it was a very strange experience. But if it were a different group of friends, then I guess it would be interesting.”