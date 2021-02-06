DUA LIPA ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF “FUTURE NOSTALGIA: THE MOONLIGHT EDITION”

Dua Lipa is ready to release a new version of her latest studio album “Future Nostalgia”. After the remix edition entitled “Club Future Nostalgia” released in August, on February 12th it will be the turn of “Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition”.

The album will be released the day after the unreleased single “We’re Good”, available from February 11.

At the moment the tracklist of “The Moonlight Edition” is still top secret. Keep following us to stay up to date!

For Dua, the original edition of “Future Nostalgia” was an incredible public and critical success! By many, it is considered the best record released in 2020 (word of Sir Elton John). Just think that he earned the singer 6 Grammy Award nominations.