CARDI B: VIDEO OF THE NEW SINGLE “UP” WILL EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS

After the very chatty video of the previous single “WAP”, Cardi B once again raised the bar in what accompanies the new song “UP”.

Directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the clip is a succession of elaborate scenes and over-the-top looks, in full Cardi style. Difficult to tell in words, better to see with your own eyes. Crush play below!

Fans have long been waiting for the release of new solo music by Cardi B. “UP” is the rapper’s first unreleased song released after “WAP“, featuring Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7, 2020. The song has earned several records, including the record in the 24 hours following the debut for the video of a female collaboration on YouTube. It also kicked off the WAP Challenge, which depopulated TikTok.

Below you can review the official video of the single, which had also been much discussed for the presence of Kylie Jenner.