ZENDAYA CALLED TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET ONE OF HER “CLOSEST FRIENDS”

It is always exciting to see two famous idols making friends, just as happened between Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The actors met working on the film Dune, a sci-fi film full of political intrigue set in the distant future, and became BFF.

The 24-year-old spoke about their relationship in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, explaining how united they are and complimenting her colleague beautifully.

“He became one of my closest friends, he is lovely and so talented,” he said.

Zendaya went on to recount one of her favorite moments from done backstage: “My favorite part was when we held these dance parties in my room. I left the door open and Timothée arrived with a small speaker. Then everyone started coming in and we started dancing.”

She then quoted another of the film’s co-stars, Javier Bardem, as saying that she was amazed by her dance prowess: “She knows how to move. I was very impressed.”

In the past, in another interview, Zendaya had recounted that the friendship with Timothée Chalamet had already taken place at the first reading of the script together: ” I felt it was if we had known each other forever”.

At this point we can’t wait to see them together in the film: Dune’s release is scheduled for the end of 2021.