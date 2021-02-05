VANESSA MORGAN REVEALED HER SON’S NAME

Vanessa Morgan introduces you to her son!

The Riverdale actress shared a photo of the baby’s hand resting on her chest. In the caption, she revealed the exact date of birth and name: it came to light on January 29, 2021, and her name is River!

“The most challenging and beautiful experience of my life. On January 29, Michael and I welcomed our beautiful baby River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this moment at home with him, being present and giving him all the love of the world. Becoming a parent is the most rewarding gift”the 28-year-old wrote.

Vanessa Morgan explained in a Story that she was inspired to choose the name River – which means river – while taking daily walks by a river during pregnancy: “They gave me so much peace that I knew it was the right name for her little soul. Plus, Michael and I wanted a name that would remind you of nature.”

Michael is Michael Kopech, father of the little and baseball player that the actress had married in January 2020. Last summer, however, the news of the divorce had arrived, shortly after the announcement of the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart– who works with Vanessa Morgan in Riverdale– left a sweet comment to the post: “Her aunts and uncles can’t wait to meet him!” she wrote.