JENNIFER ANISTON REMEMBERS BEING SELENA GOMEZ’S BFF BY POSTING A PHOTO IN WHICH THEY LAUGH HAPPY

If you forgot about this fabulous pair of famous BFF, Jennifer Aniston will remind you of her friendship with Selena Gomez!

The two stars share the same manager named Aleen Keshishian who recently turned 53.

To wish her well, the Friends and The Morning Show actress chose to post a souvenir photo featuring the artist of “Baila Conmigo“. An image not posing and that will immediately bring you joy, watching them smile happy together.

“Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian. We love you,” Jennifer Aniston wrote.

Selena Gomez posted the tribute in her Stories, which in turn was posted by the manager, who added: ” I wish we could celebrate together. @jenniferaniston @selenagomez (heart-shaped emoji) both so much.”

The two stars had met years ago thanks to Aleen Keshishian and had quickly become friends.

Last year, during a TV chat, they recalled their very first meeting and talked about something that unites them: the love for pizza!