Twitter supports Rihanna after reviews from Indian actress

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
5

Internet users were furious after B-Town star Kangana Ranaut launched at Rihanna.

Internet users were furious after B-Town star Kangana Ranaut launched an attack on superstar Rihanna after the latter’s tweet about a protest by farmers in India.

Fenty’s founder used her Twitter account to raise her voice against the protest by saying, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

While the post was enough to cheer on the fans, it didn’t end there.

Kangana also had a few words to share and, in turn, gave her own politically-charged response while telling the singer to “sit down, silly.”

Afterward, he proceeded to post several tweets embarrassing the singer.

Needless to say, Twitter users soon began releasing their own pranks in favor of the creator of the hit ‘Umbrella’.

