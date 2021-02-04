Twitter supports Rihanna after reviews from Indian actress

Internet users were furious after B-Town star Kangana Ranaut launched at Rihanna.

Internet users were furious after B-Town star Kangana Ranaut launched an attack on superstar Rihanna after the latter’s tweet about a protest by farmers in India.

Fenty’s founder used her Twitter account to raise her voice against the protest by saying, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

While the post was enough to cheer on the fans, it didn’t end there.

Kangana also had a few words to share and, in turn, gave her own politically-charged response while telling the singer to “sit down, silly.”

Afterward, he proceeded to post several tweets embarrassing the singer.

Needless to say, Twitter users soon began releasing their own pranks in favor of the creator of the hit ‘Umbrella’.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

The farmers have Rihanna. Modi has Akshay Kumar. https://t.co/FPLaiFQZlC — Azad Essa (@azadessa) February 2, 2021

Rihanna, 33rd on the Forbes list of richest self-made women in America with a net worth of $600m, tweets in support of farmer protest in India. Bhakts: "Lagta hai payment pahunch gayi isko" — Quarantine Tippler (@MrTippler) February 2, 2021

Wish all Indians would give "Rihanna ji" the respect that Himessbhai gives her. pic.twitter.com/34VCjCnGuW — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) February 3, 2021