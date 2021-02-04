REBEL WILSON REVEALED SHE’S BACK SINGLE

From engaging in a healthy journey to her love life, Rebel Wilson is always very open and honest with fans and in the latest Instagram post, she revealed that she is back single.

The Pitch Perfect and It’s Not Romantic? the actress posted a photo of her coming down from a classic backstage trailer: “I have a lot of things in mind… aghhhhh” she wrote in the caption.

But it’s the hashtag she added to reveal the most: “#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!“, or “Single Girl Going to the Super Bowl“.

So with just one hashtag, he gave an update on his sentimental status and new work commitment, which will be precisely at the final of the American football championship on February 7th.

After this post, the 40-year-old’s spokesperson confirmed the end of the story with Jacob Busch.

Rebel Wilson and the 29-year-old, who is part of the very wealthy Anheuser-Busch family, one of the world’s leading beverage manufacturers, have been dating since 2019.