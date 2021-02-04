GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: HERE ARE ALL THE NOMINATIONS AND NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards have been officially announced, which will be awarded on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Presenting the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press, the Hollywood foreign press association, will be Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will lead the ceremony from New York and Los Angeles respectively. For the first time in the history of the award, the two conductors will be connected by two different cities and both American coasts.

A large number of the nominated films never went out to the cinema, but only on streaming platforms, and it could not be otherwise given the year we left behind.

We are talking about Mank and The Trial at Chicago 7, but also the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival Nomadland and Pieces of a Woman, for which Vanessa Kirby won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

Also noted in the best director category: 3 female directors, Regina King (One Night in Miami), Emerald Ferrell(Promising Young Woman), and Chloe Zhao(Nomadland), against 2 men, David Fincher(Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of Chicago 7).

In the nominations, there is also glory for Italy, thanks to the nomination for a best foreign film of La vita davanti a sé by Edoardo Ponti starring Sophia Loren. The film also boasts the nomination of Laura Pausini with Io sì (Seen) for best original song.

And then the big reveal of the year, Anya Taylor Joy, who with Emma is nominated for both best actress in a comedy film, and with Queen of Chess for Best Actress in a Miniseries.

Among the most-nominated TV series? The Queen of Chess, The Crown, and The Undoing – The Unseeded Truths.

Here, the full list of nominations:

FILM AWARDS

BEST MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

The

Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman The Chicago 7 Trial

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM

Borat

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, Promising

Young Woman David

Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night

in Miami Aaron Sorkin, Chicago 7 Trial Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM

Maria Bakalova, Borat

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor Joy, Emma

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat

James Corden. The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST FOREIGN FILM

Another

Round La

Llorona Life

ahead

of Minari Deux

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago

7 Trial Daniel Kaluuya,

Judas and the

Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things Bill Murray, On the Rocks Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

BEST SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin, The Chicago

7 Trial Chloé

Zhao, Nomadland Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“I DO (SEEN)” — Life

ahead of him Music by Diane Warren; Lyrics: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini,

Niccolò Agliardi “SPEAK

NOW” — One Night in

Miami Music and lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “TIGRESS & TWEED” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Music and lyrics by Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II; Text by H.E.R. and

Tiara Thomas “HEAR MY VOICE” — The Chicago 7 Music

Trial by Daniel Pemberton; Text by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

TV AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Normal

People The

Queen

of Chess Small Axe

The Undoing

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Cate

Blanchett, Mrs. America Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira

Haas, Unorthodox Nicole

Kidman, The Undoing

BEST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing – Le verità non dette

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MINISERIES OR FILM

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MINISERIES OR FILM

John Boyega,

Small Axe Brendan Gleeson, The Comey

Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing