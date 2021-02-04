GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: HERE ARE ALL THE NOMINATIONS AND NOMINATIONS

Nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards have been officially announced, which will be awarded on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Presenting the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press, the Hollywood foreign press association, will be Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will lead the ceremony from New York and Los Angeles respectively. For the first time in the history of the award, the two conductors will be connected by two different cities and both American coasts.
A large number of the nominated films never went out to the cinema, but only on streaming platforms, and it could not be otherwise given the year we left behind.
We are talking about Mank and The Trial at Chicago 7, but also the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival Nomadland and Pieces of a Woman, for which Vanessa Kirby won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.
Also noted in the best director category: 3 female directors, Regina King (One Night in Miami), Emerald Ferrell(Promising Young Woman), and Chloe Zhao(Nomadland), against 2 men, David Fincher(Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of Chicago 7).
In the nominations, there is also glory for Italy, thanks to the nomination for a best foreign film of La vita davanti a sé by Edoardo Ponti starring Sophia Loren. The film also boasts the nomination of Laura Pausini with Io sì (Seen) for best original song.
And then the big reveal of the year, Anya Taylor Joy, who with Emma is nominated for both best actress in a comedy film, and with Queen of Chess for Best Actress in a Miniseries.
Among the most-nominated TV series? The Queen of Chess, The Crown, and The Undoing – The Unseeded Truths.
Here, the full list of nominations:
FILM AWARDS
BEST MOTION PICTURE DRAMA
The
Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman The Chicago 7 Trial
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM
Borat
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
BEST DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennell, Promising
Young Woman David
Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night
in Miami Aaron Sorkin, Chicago 7 Trial Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE DRAMA
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM
Maria Bakalova, Borat
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor Joy, Emma
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat
James Corden. The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Another
Round La
Llorona Life
ahead
of Minari Deux
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago
7 Trial Daniel Kaluuya,
Judas and the
Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things Bill Murray, On the Rocks Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
BEST SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin, The Chicago
7 Trial Chloé
Zhao, Nomadland Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I DO (SEEN)” — Life
ahead of him Music by Diane Warren; Lyrics: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini,
Niccolò Agliardi “SPEAK
NOW” — One Night in
Miami Music and lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “TIGRESS & TWEED” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Music and lyrics by Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — Judas and the Black Messiah
Music by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II; Text by H.E.R. and
Tiara Thomas “HEAR MY VOICE” — The Chicago 7 Music
Trial by Daniel Pemberton; Text by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
TV AWARDS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Normal
People The
Queen
of Chess Small Axe
The Undoing
BEST ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Cate
Blanchett, Mrs. America Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira
Haas, Unorthodox Nicole
Kidman, The Undoing
BEST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing – Le verità non dette
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MINISERIES OR FILM
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MINISERIES OR FILM
John Boyega,
Small Axe Brendan Gleeson, The Comey
Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing