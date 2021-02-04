Dua Lipa announces release date of her new track ‘We’re Good’

The singer has brought her fans to madness by announcing that the song will come to light next weekend.

Dua Lipa has hypnotized her fans when she announced the release date of her new single ‘We’re Good’, which will be released next week.

The British singer began February celebrating that “Levitating” reached number five on Billboard’s Hot 100. She also mocked the new music “coming soon.”

On Twitter on Wednesday, Dua shared the cover photo and wrote: “WE ARE WELL 11 FEBRUARY -PRE-SAVE”.

Dua Lipa confirmed last month that faces B is “on the way”, but it is currently unclear whether “Were Good” is a B-side of Future Nostalgia.