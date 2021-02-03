HARRY STYLES NOTED FAN TRIBUTES FOR HIS BIRTHDAY: ‘I FEEL VERY LUCKY’

Fans celebrated the birthday of the one and only Harry Styles with so much creativity and imagination and these tributes have reached the recipient!

The singer turned 27 yesterday, February 1st, and there are those who made a cake, those who cut slices of watermelon quoting the single “Watermelon Sugar”, those who improvised a home party in the company of a giant poster of him, those who drew a billboard, those who collected old souvenir photos and much more.

The whole thing was posted on social media under the hashtag HappyBirthdayHarry which has been trending all day. Here are some examples:

Happy Birthday @Harry_Styles,

I made you a cake… want a slice?🤰 pic.twitter.com/6vYZNejVoz — rubie_h281D (@Rubie_H28) February 1, 2021

happy birthday harry! have a very amazing birthday! enjoy all the cakes, hugs, love and happiness today. may your day be as beautiful as you. hope you have a great birthday party, all the best for you!#HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/cbwjXoooaW — khai's malik sister (@05yett) January 31, 2021

Harry Styles noticed the tributes and, with the kindness and modesty that distinguish him, sent a message to thank the fans:

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes and all the special things you are doing to celebrate it. I feel very lucky today and every day. Love, love, love, H” he wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 2, 2021

Thanks to you Harry to exist!

On the occasion of her birthday, the singer’s mother, Anne, put us down with a tender souvenir photo.