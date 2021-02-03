Brad Pitt’s mother Jane wants her to re-marry Jennifer Aniston.

The Mother of the Hollywood Galán always had a special affection for Jen, while never liked Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane does what she can to get her to marry her ex-wife Jennifer Aniston again.

No couple received as much attention in the late 1990s as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Both were beautiful and extremely talented. The couple met in 1998 and eventually married in 2000. However, not all marriages last, nor theirs for long. The couple ended up divorcing five years later and went on their own path.

While still married to Jennifer, Brad met Hollywood Queen Angelina Jolie, on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Brad eventually married Angelina after the divorce, and the news was received with surprise and criticism.

All the ordeal was painful for Jennifer, as many media platforms report. But she went completely to better things.

Recently, Brad’s mother, Jane Pitt, said she still expects Brad and Jennifer to meet.

There have been rumors, “She was encouraging them to marry again. I loved Jen and hated Angie. Everyone was encouraging a reboot,” revealed a source near Matriarch Pitt.