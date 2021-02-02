VALENTINE’S DAY: THE TATTOOS OF THE STARS WITH WHOM THEY HAVE MADE THEIR LOVE INDELIBLE

Dedicating a tattoo to your loved one is a statement of eternal love, a bond so deep that you are convinced it will last forever. To do this you have to be sure of the incurable romantics, but also of the irremediable optimists.

As Valentine’s Day is coming, we decided to pick up the most inks many of your favorite stars have made their love indelible.

Come on then, you’ll find plenty of inspo tattoos for your next couple tattoo:

Gigi Hadid’s eyes tattooed in the middle of Zayn’s chest.

After the tattoo, made in 2018, Gigi took and left a lot of times, but we must admit that the singer of “Better” was right: the two have just become parents to a little girl. And this is certainly a bond that will tie them forever.

Is there anything more romantic than receiving a love letter?

Brooklyn Beckham thinks like us, as he tattooed on the back of his neck a love letter written for him by his girlfriend Nicola Peltz and which reads:

“My boy forever, read this every time you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never spend a day without your love. I think you’re so amazing. Just know that we can get through it altogether if you breathe slowly and trust. I love you beyond anything. Love forever, your future little wife. ”

Last October Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their first wedding anniversary. What did the model do to celebrate the moment? She has made her love for her husband indelible, tattooing herself a “J“, Justin’s initial on her left ring finger. yes, just the finger where you bring your wedding ring.

Also in 2019, the newlywed couple treated themselves to a couple of tattoos on the side of their necks. Justin chose the word “Forever“, while Hailey “Lover“, read together, reads “Lover Forever“, in Italian: “fall in love forever”.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and the most adorable couple tattoo ever. Just before getting married, the power couple had a motto inked that is worth more than any wedding ring:

“ ” To infinity & beyond“, or “Verso infinito e Oltre“. The sentence is divided in two and is completed when they join their forearms. Love exists and this is certain proof.

Finally, our favorite because it also makes us laugh a lot. Let’s just say Matthew Koma will have wife Hilary Duff forever by his side — literally

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has his wife’s first name tattoo written in italics on his butt. Love.