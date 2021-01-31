Ashley Tisdale reveals how she overcame the initial embarrassment she felt from her rhinoplasty

The actress recalls that she was heavily criticized at the time, but admits that it no longer affects her.

The conversation began after Tisdale looked back on his original nose, and he was quoted as saying, “I didn’t do this because I believe in plastic surgery. I did this to help my health. I literally couldn’t breathe on the right side of my nose.”

While remembering some of his most “traumatic” times, Tisdale began by admitting that he never accepted that his old wounds would be analyzed with such ferocity. “To be clear, it wasn’t about changing my appearance.”

According to People magazine, he added: “It wasn’t a big problem for me and it wasn’t like I was dreaming about the day I had nose surgery. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who makes any criticism; your body, your choice.”

The truth of the matter is that “plastic surgery was not culturally accepted then as it is now. When I did, they examined me, judged me, and made me feel ashamed of my decision. I made a decision that was nobody’s business. (and IT’s still nobody’s business) and because of that decision, they constantly made me feel bad about it.”

But “at the end of the day, I’m going to have a daughter and I hope your decisions aren’t judged or embarrassed. It’s taken me years to process this experience, an experience I didn’t think was that good or a big problem either.”