LADY GAGA, HALSEY AND MILEY CYRUS AMONG THE ARTISTS NOMINATED FOR THE GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS 2021

Nominations have been announced for the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards and in the music category, there are many of the singers you love. Any examples? Lady Gaga, Halsey, and Miley Cyrus!

GLAAD stands for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, an LGBTQ+ rights organization that awards annually to those who work in entertainment and helps make a difference in acceptance and painting an honest and truthful image of the rainbow world.

Ten artists have been nominated for Outstanding Music Artist 2021, with their most recent albums:

Adam Lambert –

“Velvet” Brandy Clark –

“Your Life Is

a Record” Halsey – “Manic”

Kehlani –

“It Was Good Until

It Wasn’t” Lady Gaga –

“Chromatica” Miley Cyrus – “Plastic

Hearts” Pabllo Vittar – “111” Peppermint – “A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers” Ricky Martin – “Pause”

Sam Smith – “Love Goes”

A new music category for up-and-coming artists has also been announced this year. He wants to reward LGBTQ+ artists who found mainstream success in 2020 and whose “songs, music, videos or live performances have had a significant impact on the visibility and acceptance of the community. ”

Nominated are: Arca, Chika, FLETCHER, Keiynan Lonsdale, Kidd Kenn, Orville Peck, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Trixie Mattel, and Victoria Monét.