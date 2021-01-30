Kim Kardashian sobs in the emotional teaser finale of the KUWTK season

The hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending in a very emotional way.

Kim Kardashian shared an E! teaser, when she could be seen very excited, as the 2007 show Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end after 20 seasons.

Her intense emotions also occur after Skims’ founder faces a moment of trial in her marriage, as it is rumored that she and Kanye West are in serious trouble in their six-year marriage.

“I wouldn’t leave without some ugly crying faces in our last twentieth season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kim wrote on Instagram.

In the clip, Kris Jenner was giving an emotional speech, telling the team that it would be the last day of filming the series, which acted as the launchpad for his career.

“We just wanted to tell them in person that we won’t go ahead with the filming of the show,” Kris told the team in tears.