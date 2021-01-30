Jennifer Aniston was planning children with Brad Pitt prior to her separation

This happened when Jen finished working on the famous comedy series Friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were madly in love with each other until the problems hit their near-perfect marital life.

The actress, however, was still looking for stability and wanted to have children with Brad.

This happened when Jen finished working on the famous comedy series Friends and Brad Pitt was finishing Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie.

Speaking about her desire to start a family, the Friends star told The Guardian in 2004: “I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do it all. So I’m really looking forward to slowing down.”

However, the unexpected happened and the world witnessed Jen and Brad’s breakup.

A short time later, they witnessed Brad introduce his new girlfriend Angelina, with whom he is believed to have cheated on Jen.