Eminem surpasses 46 million subscribers on YouTube

With the release of his latest song, ‘Higher’, Eminem in a few days the rapper gets millions of more followers.

Eminem’s YouTube channel exceeds 46 million subscribers after the release of the ‘Higher’ video.

Eminem took his fans by surprise when he released his new album “Music To Be Murdered By Side B” a couple of months ago.

The rapper released the music video for his song “Higher” on YouTube on January 24, when he had more than 40 million subscribers.

Within days of the Detroit native released the video on YouTube, its subscribers have grown to more than 46 million.

