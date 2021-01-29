MARIAH CAREY NOTICED SHAWN MENDES’ QUOTE AND RECIPROCATED BY RECREATING HER POST

We love it when two artists cross paths, albeit at a distance, and share an epic moment: this time the protagonists are Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes!

It all started when the 22-year-old singer posted a photo of herself enjoying the sun with her eyes closed in a meadow.

From the earbuds in her ears come “old songs” of her colleague, as she explained in the caption: “Grateful. The sun, the coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans” she wrote.

The 50-year-old artist noticed this mention and decided to recreate the same post quoting Shawn Mendes!

She also took a selfie kissed by the sun and so did she in nature.

She then copied the caption, replacing her name with the singer of “Wonder” (and tea instead of coffee): “Grateful. The sun, the tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, human music.”

Shawn Mendes commented with a good laugh and added the emoji of a red heart.

Meanwhile, his friend Sam Smith entered the conversation writing under the Canadian’s post what his favorite Mariah Carey song is: ” Always be my baby”.