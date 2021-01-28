PAMELA ANDERSON SAID GOODBYE TO SOCIAL MEDIA: “THIS IS MY LAST POST”

Pamela Anderson has announced that she will no longer use Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

The 53-year-old star posted what she said will be her last post and explained that she gave in to reading and life in nature.

He then urged fans not to be tempted to “waste time“, but to have control ” over their brains“.

“This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook – he wrote, posting a picture of him – I have never been interested in social media and now that I am stable in life I am genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I’m free. Thank you for your love and best wishes to everyone. I hope you find the strength and inspiration to pursue your goals and to try not to be seduced to waste time. This is what they want and can use it to make money. Have control over your brain.”

