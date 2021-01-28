KRISTEN STEWART’S FIRST PHOTO AS PRINCESS DIANA IN THE MOVIE “SPENCER” – A STRIKING RESEMBLANCE

Kristen Stewart’s sad look, iconic way of tilting her head, black hat, eye veil, red jacket, Kristen Stewart’s resemblance to Lady Diana is truly amazing.

The actress looks like the princess of the people in the first photo from the set of Spencer, the new film directed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín as well as one of the most anticipated titles at next year’s cinema. The shot confirms that the 30-year-old has prepared herself a lot to play such an important role.

The biopic is written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, directed by Pablo Larraín, who understands biographical films: among his best works Jackye starring Natalie Portman.

The film set in 1991 focuses on the story over a critical weekend, in which Diana decides that her marriage to Charles is over. It will be the couple’s last Christmas holiday at the Sandringham country residence.

Kristen had previously revealed why she was “nervous” about playing the role.